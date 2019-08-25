|
|
Janet Scott
Janet Scott was born October 4, 1943, to Theodore and Irene Carlson in Moline, Illinois. She is survived by her children, Candace Skibba (Joseph), Edward Scott, her grandchildren Carson and Baxter, and her sister, Victoria Schrock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and her parents.
From an early age, Janet was inspired by and interested in international cultures and languages. She grew up in Mexico City and graduated from the American High School in 1961, upon which time she began her university studies - graduating from Trinity University in 1965.
In 1970, Janet moved to Dallas, Texas, remaining in Texas until her death. She embraced what she thought were the most redeeming qualities of Texas by being independent, reliable, industrious, and sassy.
Janet was a career-oriented woman of the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. There were few obstacles to which she didn't find a solution. There was no toilet Janet couldn't fix, nor any shrub that couldn't be tamed.
Her career in sales and marketing began with an early career at Federated, Inc., where she learned the retail industry from the inside out. She later transferred to the travel industry - working for British Rail for more than 20 years and then working independently for a variety of travel outlets, working well into her 60s.
For most of her life, there was no party she didn't enjoy and was often the last one dancing. She liked to drive fast, live well, travel far, and look good doing it.
Janet was a wolf of a mother; protective and committed to giving her kids the best shot at success in life. Janet sacrificed her social life for her kids' passion for tennis and dancing.
Janet's relationship with her husband, Charlie, was based on trust, communication, and the mutual goal of caring for their children. They were great travel partners that mostly enjoyed beach and tennis destinations. Charlie adored Janet in every way.
A memorial service in Janet's honor will take place on August 31, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at St. David's Episcopal Church - 623 Ector St. Denton, TX 76201. There will be a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Janet's name to the .
Wishes of condolences may be made at legacy.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019