Janis Beth White
Janis Beth White was born on September 13, 1941, in Muenster, Texas, to Anna Louse Shaw White and Henry Milton White. She joined her parents, older brother James Donald White - known as Jim - and her grandfather, Jefferson Davis White, at home in Hood. The family moved to Denton in the middle of World War II, where Henry worked first at Hartlee Field and then at the Kimbell Mill, keeping their trucks on the road getting much needed food products to the war effort, as well to for civilians.
The family originally lived on North Elm Street where Jan and Jim played with the many kids who lived in the neighborhood; some became life-long friends. She started to school at North Ward, also known as Stonewall Jackson, and graduated from Denton High in 1959.
Jan married Anthony William Pritchett on March 7, 1959, and were parents of William Brian Pritchett. Jan was a devoted mother who loved her son dearly. On June 17, 1987, Janis married Delbert Joe Weiss in Denton, and they made their home here until his death, January 15, 2011. Jan passed away September 17, 2020, at her home. Joe was a disabled vet, and Jan supported the Wounded Warriors Project in his memory. If you want to make a donation in her memory, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice
.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Henry. Her big brother Jim, who was her closest friend and protector, preceded her in death May 9, 2020. Survivors are her son, Brian Pritchett; her nieces, Melissa Degenhart and Melinda Schultz; sister-in-law Diana White; and several cousins. No service is planned at this time.