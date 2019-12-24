Home

1939 - 2019
Janis Earl Tucker, 80 of Sanger Texas went home to be with her Lord, December 18. 2019. Janis was raised in Dallas, TX and graduated from W.W. Samuel High School in 1957. She married Bobby Joe Tucker in January 1959. They moved to Sanger, TX in 1972 where they attended First Baptist Church Sanger. Janis shared her beautiful voice and talent with others, singing in the choir for 45 years and offering solo's on Sunday mornings, at weddings and numerous funerals. Her love of Gospel music was surpassed only by her love and devotion to her Lord Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law Andra and Thomas Tipton, daughter Karina Tucker, brother and sister in law Joe and Judith Tucker, sister Mary Monk, grandchildren Eric Tipton, Bruce Petty, Lauren and Andy Williams.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Joe Tucker, father F.S. Turner and mother Belle Turner.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church Sanger, TX at 10am.

All are welcome to join the family and celebrate her life and home going.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019
