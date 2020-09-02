1/1
Jason Bryan Davis
1978 - 2020
Jason Bryan Davis

Jason Bryan Davis, 42 of Sanger, TX passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born May 18, 1978 in Denton, TX to Linville and Shirley Davis.

Jason is survived by his sister Tresa Howard of Ponder, TX and brother, Dennis Davis of Sanger, TX. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Pepper.

Never married, Jason kept close ties with church fellowship and The Allen Family of Sanger. He enjoyed the outdoors, history, gospel singing and rowdy wrestling matches.

RIP dear brother and friend.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
