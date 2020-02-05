Home

Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
7876 FM 2931
Aubrey, TX
Jason West Keating


1969 - 2019
Jason West Keating Obituary
Jason West Keating

Jason West Keating,50.of Aubrey,TX passed into Heaven unexpectedly from cardiac arrest, on December 18, 2019.

He was born February 13,1969 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He is survived by parents Mike Keating of Pilot Point and Shirley Harris of Aubrey and a sister Darlene Keating Wilson of Aubrey and a niece and nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by brothers Michael Keating Jr and Tom Keating.

A memorial service will be held February 10th, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Church 7876 FM 2931 Aubrey, TX 76227. He will be buried in CeeVee TX at a time to be announced.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020
