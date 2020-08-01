Jean Elizabeth Senn
10/28/30 -7/27/20
Jean Elizabeth Senn, 89, cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went to sing with the heavenly choir on July 27, 2020.
Jean was born on October 28, 1930 to Dewey and Edith Dornblazer in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She was married to Edward E. Lord and had one son, Kevin Lord.
While living in Pennsylvania, she continued her musical training, and was a church organist for twenty-one years. After moving to Denton, Texas in 1969 she became a travel agency manager for thirty years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Denton in the choir, 39ers Senior Group and Encouragers Bible Study group.
She was preceded in death by husbands Edward Lord and John Senn, and her sisters Edith Dornblazer, Mildred Thomas, Lois Quinn and Marion Owens. She is survived by son, Kevin Lord and wife, Susan of Krum, Texas. She is also survived by granddaughters Kelli Lord of Krum, Texas, and Kristen Vessey and husband, Brian Vessey and great-grandchildren Hudson and Elizabeth Vessey, of Fort Worth, Texas, and several nieces and nephews of Pennsylvania.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Denton, Music Ministry.
The family would like to thank her New Century Hospice team and Corinth Rehabilitation Suites staff for taking such good care of "Nanny". We are so grateful you were there for her.
Due to the current Pandemic, a memorial service will not be held now but will be scheduled at a later date.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2Timothy 4: 7-8
