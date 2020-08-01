1/1
Jean Elizabeth Senn
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Elizabeth Senn

10/28/30 -7/27/20

Jean Elizabeth Senn, 89, cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went to sing with the heavenly choir on July 27, 2020.

Jean was born on October 28, 1930 to Dewey and Edith Dornblazer in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She was married to Edward E. Lord and had one son, Kevin Lord.

While living in Pennsylvania, she continued her musical training, and was a church organist for twenty-one years. After moving to Denton, Texas in 1969 she became a travel agency manager for thirty years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Denton in the choir, 39ers Senior Group and Encouragers Bible Study group.

She was preceded in death by husbands Edward Lord and John Senn, and her sisters Edith Dornblazer, Mildred Thomas, Lois Quinn and Marion Owens. She is survived by son, Kevin Lord and wife, Susan of Krum, Texas. She is also survived by granddaughters Kelli Lord of Krum, Texas, and Kristen Vessey and husband, Brian Vessey and great-grandchildren Hudson and Elizabeth Vessey, of Fort Worth, Texas, and several nieces and nephews of Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Denton, Music Ministry.

The family would like to thank her New Century Hospice team and Corinth Rehabilitation Suites staff for taking such good care of "Nanny". We are so grateful you were there for her.

Due to the current Pandemic, a memorial service will not be held now but will be scheduled at a later date.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2Timothy 4: 7-8

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved