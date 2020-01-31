Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Washburn Ross


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Washburn Ross Obituary
Jean Washburn Ross

Jean Washburn Ross 75, of Denton, passed away January 28, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital of Denton. Jean was born in Bells, Grayson County, Texas on August 2, 1944 to J.D. Washburn and Pearl McGlothlin Washburn. She married Don Ross on September 6, 1963 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were members of the Highland Baptist Church and later the First Baptist Church of Denton. Jean is survived by her husband Don of Denton, sons, Wesley of Dallas and David of Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Elizabeth and Gaynell.

Jean was the fourth generation descendent of Samuel Washburn, who settled Grayson County in 1884. In 1994, Jean composed "The Washburn Family Cookbook" a collection of family favorites. In 1999, Jean composed the 120th Anniversary Celebration cookbook for the First Baptist Church of Bells in Grayson County, TX.

Jean held an Amateur Radio License; her call sign was "N5FDA". She was an organizer of the Denton Typist Association. She was a mini course teacher of Thesis and Dissertation Writing. She was the President of the Denton Council of Garden Clubs for several years. In recent years she worked for R.T.I. of Little Elm, TX and later for IBM for 17 years.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Directors, funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with burial at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Denton.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Linda McNatt Animal Shelter.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -