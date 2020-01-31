|
Jean Washburn Ross
Jean Washburn Ross 75, of Denton, passed away January 28, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital of Denton. Jean was born in Bells, Grayson County, Texas on August 2, 1944 to J.D. Washburn and Pearl McGlothlin Washburn. She married Don Ross on September 6, 1963 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were members of the Highland Baptist Church and later the First Baptist Church of Denton. Jean is survived by her husband Don of Denton, sons, Wesley of Dallas and David of Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Elizabeth and Gaynell.
Jean was the fourth generation descendent of Samuel Washburn, who settled Grayson County in 1884. In 1994, Jean composed "The Washburn Family Cookbook" a collection of family favorites. In 1999, Jean composed the 120th Anniversary Celebration cookbook for the First Baptist Church of Bells in Grayson County, TX.
Jean held an Amateur Radio License; her call sign was "N5FDA". She was an organizer of the Denton Typist Association. She was a mini course teacher of Thesis and Dissertation Writing. She was the President of the Denton Council of Garden Clubs for several years. In recent years she worked for R.T.I. of Little Elm, TX and later for IBM for 17 years.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Directors, funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with burial at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Denton.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Linda McNatt Animal Shelter.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020