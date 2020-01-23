Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Graves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Lynn Graves


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Lynn Graves Obituary
Jeanne Lynn Graves

Jeanne Lynn Graves, Born in Burbank, California December 25, 1952 passed away at her residence surrounded by friends and family January 18,2020.

Graduate of Weatherford College 1994.

Loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Loved life. She will be missed and always be in our hearts.

Survived by husband Paul Ross Graves, Daughter Tina Michelle Ramsey and Son-in-law Jay Ramsey of Dallas, Son Shanon Ray Roach and Daughter-in-law Capi Charity of Providence, TX. Grandchildren Colton St John, Hailey Roach and Collin Roach, Great Grandchildren Gabriell, Alina, Paisley and Lydia.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -