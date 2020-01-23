|
|
Jeanne Lynn Graves
Jeanne Lynn Graves, Born in Burbank, California December 25, 1952 passed away at her residence surrounded by friends and family January 18,2020.
Graduate of Weatherford College 1994.
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Loved life. She will be missed and always be in our hearts.
Survived by husband Paul Ross Graves, Daughter Tina Michelle Ramsey and Son-in-law Jay Ramsey of Dallas, Son Shanon Ray Roach and Daughter-in-law Capi Charity of Providence, TX. Grandchildren Colton St John, Hailey Roach and Collin Roach, Great Grandchildren Gabriell, Alina, Paisley and Lydia.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020