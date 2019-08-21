|
|
Jeanne Mynelle
Jeanne Mynelle Born was born in Brooklyn, New York to John and Mary Smith on January 6, 1931 and passed from this life on August 4th, 2019. Jeanne graduated from Saint Patrick's Girls School in 1949, was married to Myron O Born in 1951 until his passing in 1996. Later married Louis A Piel in 2006 until his passing in 2013. Worked for Denton ISD from 1975 until her retirement. Jeanne was the loving mother of the late Michael, and the late Larry Born, Stephen, Ross and Douglas. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, more than anything. She was an avid reader, thrift shopper, and lover of her dog, Missy. She was loved and respected by everyone who knew her as happy, kind, compassionate, caring, and a great friend.
Grandsons Peter Born, Stefan Born, Matthias Born and Great Grandson Oliver of Colorado Springs CO. Granddaughter Sara Alcantra of Las Vegas NV; Granddaughter Megan Rodriguez, Great Granddaughter Hadley Rodriguez and Great Grandson Owen Rodriguez of Dallas, Granddaughter Aubry Born of Dallas, Grandson Paul Born and Granddaughter Adrianne Born of Mass., Grandson Dylan Born of NY, Granddaughter Alexandra Born and Great Grandson Liam, and Grandson Christian Born of Denton.
A private memorial will occur later in the fall.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019