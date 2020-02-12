|
|
Jeremy Elder Tinker
Jeremy Elder Tinker, age 36, of Fort Worth, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He will be remembered and missed as a kind and gentle brother, a fun and endearing uncle, and a loyal and reliable friend. Jeremy had a beautiful mind and a loving heart.
Preceded in death by mother Judith Scovel and father Donald Tinker who both loved him dearly. Survived by sister Angela (Brian) Regan; brothers Bob (Mary Jo) and Kevin Gardner; nephews and nieces, Nikolas, Adam, Peter, Monica, and Joseph Gardner; stepmother Dee Tinker; step siblings Kenneth, Terrence, and Alexandria Pollard; niece Elizabeth Trundle; and his many friends.
Jeremy was born March 6, 1983 on the Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO, and grew up living in Virginia, Wisconsin, and Texas. He graduated from the University of Northern Texas Denton with a computer science degree and had a passion for solving complex and unsolvable problems. Jeremy served in the U.S. Air Force as an Intelligence Officer and spent time stationed all over the world; he especially loved his time in Japan. Most recently, he was employed as a software engineer with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. Jeremy enjoyed jam sessions on his banjo with friends, usually while sitting on the square in Denton. Anyone that knew Jeremy knew that he was brilliant. His jokes and dry sense of humor often went over the heads of others. He was clever, curious, accepting of everyone, and extremely lovable.
Visitation and Celebration of Life Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Directors, 2025 West University, Denton, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Jeremy at the Denton County Animal Shelter.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020