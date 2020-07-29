Jerry D Morrison
Jerry D Morrison of Sanger, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday July 24, 2020.
Jerry was born February 10, 1963 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to James D and Marie Baker Morrison. Jerry was in the class of '81 at Pauls Valley High School. After high school He enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a member of the NMCB-62 Seabees. He married the love of his life Jan Keith Morrison in San Diego, California on July 1, 1982. They recently celebrated their 38th anniversary. She blessed him with two beautiful children J.D Morrison Jr. and Misti Morrison. He was a member of Gateway United Church - Lakeside Campus in Aubrey, TX.
Jerry was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Ernest and Ollie Baker. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Jan; parents James Morrison and Marie Morrison of Pauls Valley, OK; Father and Mother -in law, Al and Keta Keith of Sanger, son, JD Morrison and wife Melissa of Sanger; daughter, Misti Morrison and wife Whitney of Austin; sister, Jackye Winterbottom; sister, Janie Shova; brother, Brian Morrison and wife Karen all of Pauls Valley, OK. Brother and Sister-in-Law Scott and Evelyn Langley of Lake Kiowa. Jerry has two beautiful granddaughters, Madison and Kinsley Morrison of Sanger as well as numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Jerry was always a hard worker having been employed by Duininck Bros. Construction, A-1Rental and Montgomery KONE Elevator Co. The last 15 years he was a Mac Tool Distributor in Lewisville, he enjoyed the relationships with his customers, many of whom became good friends..
Jerry was a Nascar fan, an avid fisherman, he enjoyed reading the Texas Fishing Forum, supporting Texas Parks and Wildlife, old cars and cooking. He was always up for a good fish fry with family and friends. One of the biggest joys of life was time spent with his granddaughters. He was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, his memory will be cherished and he will be missed dearly.
His final request was to have his body donated to the Texas Tech University Willed Body Program for medical education and research.
In Lieu of flowers, Jerry's preferred charities are:
Life Ministries at Lakeside Church % Gateway United Baptist Church 2401 N Bell Ave. Denton, Texas 76209
Gary Sinise Foundation - https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/
National Fallen Firefighters Foundation - https://www.firehero.org/
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Jerry's life.