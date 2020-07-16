1/1
Jerry Don Wright
1948 - 2020
Jerry Don Wright

Jerry Don Wright, 71, of Pilot Point, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 9:30 am at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey. Visitation at the graveside at 9 am.

Jerry was born October 9, 1948 in Whitesboro, Texas to Thomas and Alta Wright. He grew up and attended school in Aubrey, TX. On May 5, 1988 he married Rebecca Reding. Jerry was a Vietnam Veteran and was honorable discharged in June 1979. He proudly served his country and flag, which he dearly loved.

Jerry is survived by his 3 sons, William Wright of Aubrey, Chris Millican of Krugerville and David Millican and his wife Angela of Sanger; brothers Paul Holly Wright and Walter Loyd Wright and sister Irene McCarson; 6 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brothers John Wayne, James Carroll, Tom Bill and Larry Gene, and his sisters Darlene, Thelma Loise, Shirley Marie and Brenda Gayle.

A visitation will be held at the graveside from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM with the service starting at 9:30 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Belew Cemetery, Aubrey, TX.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
