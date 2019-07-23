Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Jerry Garrett


1927 - 2019
Jerry Garrett Obituary
Jerry Garrett

Jerry Garrett, of Denton, passed away at the age of 92, on July 22, 2019 at The Oaks of Flower Mound, after living in Robson Ranch since 2002. He was born on June 7, 1927 in Norfolk, VA to Robert Ray Sr. and Bessie (Moore) Garrett. He was a retired sales manager for Union Carbide for most of his career. He lived and worked in numerous states and enjoyed a five year assignment based in Athens Greece, working in the Middle East and Northern Africa. He served on the Board of Directors at Health Services of North Texas between 2012 and 2018. His passions included international travel, camping, bicycling, canoeing, reading, music, photography, and stamp collecting. He married Ernestine Sue Garrett on July 6, 1946 in Sweetwater, Texas. He received a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas and an MBA from the University of Buffalo.

Mr. Garrett is survived by his daughters, Amy Kislingbury of Flower Mound, TX and Betsy Garrett of London, England; son Brent Garrett of Louisville, KY; a daughter-in-law, Lori Garrett of San Clemente, CA; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Lauren, Katherine, Benjamin, Daniel, Timothy, Justin, Aspen and Sierra: and three great-grandchildren, Marlee, Jade, and Jax. He was preceded in death by his wife Sue, and a son, Austin Garrett.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Health Services of North Texas, at 4401 N. I-35, Suite 312, Denton, Texas 76207. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 23, 2019
