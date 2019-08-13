Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bate Rolf New Boston
502 S. McCoy
New Boston, TX 75570
903-628-2511
For more information about
Jerry Wallen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bates Rolf Funeral Home
New Boston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
New Boston First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Wallen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Jean Wallen


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Jean Wallen Obituary
Jerry Jean Wallen

Jerry Wallen, age 85 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Hospice of Texarkana. Ms. Wallen was born September 6, 1933 in Pittsburg, Texas. She was a retired school teacher from New Boston ISD, Oakview Primary Campus, a member of New Boston First Baptist Church, where she was a Nursery Worker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Wallen.

Survivors include two sons and one daughter in law, Mike and Geneva Wallen of Denton, Texas, Ken Wallen of New Boston, Texas, two daughters, Brittani Wallen of Richardson, Texas, Rachel Wallen of New Boston, Texas, one granddaughter, Melissa Wallen of New Boston, Texas, one grandson, Matthew Wallen of Austin, Texas, one great great grandson, Kason Haynes of New Boston, Texas, one niece Debbie West of New Boston, Texas, one nephew Randy Rawls of New Boston, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at New Boston First Baptist Church with Dr. Patrick Hunter and Bro. Rick Rothwell officiating. Interment will be in the New Boston Cemetery under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be at 6:00 P.M. til 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Online registration may be made at

www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.