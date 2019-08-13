|
Jerry Jean Wallen
Jerry Wallen, age 85 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Hospice of Texarkana. Ms. Wallen was born September 6, 1933 in Pittsburg, Texas. She was a retired school teacher from New Boston ISD, Oakview Primary Campus, a member of New Boston First Baptist Church, where she was a Nursery Worker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Wallen.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter in law, Mike and Geneva Wallen of Denton, Texas, Ken Wallen of New Boston, Texas, two daughters, Brittani Wallen of Richardson, Texas, Rachel Wallen of New Boston, Texas, one granddaughter, Melissa Wallen of New Boston, Texas, one grandson, Matthew Wallen of Austin, Texas, one great great grandson, Kason Haynes of New Boston, Texas, one niece Debbie West of New Boston, Texas, one nephew Randy Rawls of New Boston, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at New Boston First Baptist Church with Dr. Patrick Hunter and Bro. Rick Rothwell officiating. Interment will be in the New Boston Cemetery under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be at 6:00 P.M. til 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019