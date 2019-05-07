Jerry Kish



Jerry was born on June 1st 1967 in Fremont Ohio. Jerry was taken from all of us way to soon on April 25th after a very short illness.



Jerry was preceded in death by his mom Jan Shook just 2 short months ago, his father and his sister Dody. Jerry is survived by his 3 children. Justin Kish, Kendel Kish and Tiffany Tubby and 2 grand-sons Jaedyn and Dominick.



Jerry was a loving brother to his siblings. Teresa Moore, Patty Sjolin, Paula Powers, his twin Kerry Kish, Niki Quintana, Ricky Sjolin and Louis Kish aka Skip.



Jerry was the best son, brother, dad, uncle and best friend that he knew how to be. Jerry loved all of his nieces and nephews. He loved hanging out with John Allan, Zeke, Christine and Jessica, just sitting and having a drink or two with them. He wasn't perfect but none of us are, but he did his best and will be missed by so many.



Please join us and celebrate his life. Please if you feel comfortable getting up and telling a story or two, we would love it. Jerry's celebration of life will be Saturday May 11th @2 pm at First Baptist Grapevine. 301 E Texas St., Grapevine TX 76051 Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 7, 2019