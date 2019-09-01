|
|
Jerry Lee Dake
Jerry Lee Dake, 80, of Denton passed away on August 28, 2019 at his home. Jerry was born in Shelby County, Indiana on December 22, 1938 to Lores and Mary Dake.
Jerry grew up in the farm country of southern Indiana, and graduated from Boggstown High School in 1957. He went on to Purdue University to study Civil Engineering as an undergraduate, and ultimately received a PhD in Finance. Jerry took a commission in the US Navy and taught at the Naval Post Graduate School in Carmel, CA - a service of which he was most proud.
After teaching at Georgia Tech, he took a position with the Coca Cola Company that allowed him to travel extensively throughout the world - an experience that developed his love of food and drink and good company. After Coke and Minute Maid, his career was full of rich and varied work experiences concluding with a position lecturing at University of North Texas, a school and student body he grew to love dearly. While living in Denton he became part of several great circles of friends including his wine group and racquetball buddies. He served his country and community and was loved for his humor and generosity.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Pamela Chandler of Corpus Christi, Texas, son Eric Laird of Cyprus, Texas, long time friend, Leslie James and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 4-6 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019