Jerry Lynass
Born in Tripp County, South Dakota, on July 23, 1933, to parents William "Billy" and Geneva Lynass (both deceased). His siblings included Alice (Keith) Lentz,
Kathy ("PeeWee") Rutherford, and Jack (MaryEllen Steele) Lynass (all but MaryEllen deceased).
He graduated from University of South Dakota (Vermillion) and attended business school in Wisconsin.
Jerry grew up on the family ranch and in Winner, SD, attending the Winner schools and serving as an altar boy at Immaculate Conception Church for Father Virnig who could always get two servers with one phone call to the Lynass twins. He taught at a one room school house and then worked for the bank in Alliance, NE (for the Abbots). He married Kathleen Marie Wilmott on August 30, 1958, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church after a whirlwind romance that lasted for 55 years (they were engaged after 6 months, announcing it to her parents even though they forbade her from ever seeing that "Lynass boy" again due to a weekend trip to Winner).
Jerry had many jobs and careers from banker and repo man in Alliance to salesman for Burroughs in Cheyenne, WY and Scottsbluff, NE and LeFebure in Fort Worth, TX, salesman and projects manager for PPG in Houston, TX and retiring as estimator from Alii Glass & Metal in Kapolei, HI.
Throughout all of these years, Jerry developed a deep love for sailing and owned many boats, from sailing Friday on Eagle Mountain Lake to Kodachrome on Clear Lake out of Kemah, TX to Bushido in Hawaii. Family vacations involved trailering Friday up mountains and across the plains, weekend sails on Eagle Mountain Lake and Clear Lake, and simple sails along the Oahu coast from the airport to Diamond Head and island races.
This love of sailing led to teaching safe boating with the Fort Worth Power Squadron on Eagle Mountain Lake and with the Coast Guard Auxiliary District 6 out of Seabrook. In Hawaii, Jerry rose to national office, becoming Coast Guard Auxiliary Commodore of District 14. Even after retiring to Denton, Jerry continued his membership in the Auxiliary, serving in the radio office on Lake Lewisville with District 8CR, Flotilla 5-3, and making many dear friends.
Jerry is survived by five children: Ann (Darrell) Yarbrough, Mary Lynass, John (Melanie) Lynass, Kate Lynass, and Patrick (Nikki) Lynass. He had seven grandchildren: Sarah Yarbrough (John David) Tipton, Reuel (Crystal) Yarbrough, Mason, Todd, and Max Lynass, Caitlyn Vann, and Lexy Lynass; and a future great grandchild due in April. He also leaves sisters-in-law Beverly (Robert) Schuetz, Marge (Jack) Wallin, and MaryEllen (Jack) Lynass, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jerry will be sorely missed by his family and friends. We are so grateful for the wonderful care he received at Willow Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care and through Ardent Hospice. He was truly blessed by their dedication and love.
Jerry and Kathleen's wish was to have their ashes scattered off the coast of Hawaii. The family will perform this last service of love once we are able to travel freely. We will not hold a Mass or other service at this time. Please make donations in his memory to your favorite charity
supporting kids at Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County, health care, or Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships. He will be pleased.