1/1
Jesse Rojas
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Rojas

Jesse Rojas, 85, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 in Euless, TX. Jesse was born on December 17, 1934 in Denton, TX the son of Joe Rojas and Mary Sanchez Rojas. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Robinette of Euless, Grandchildren Danielle and Brian Harris Jr, Madison and Matthew Robinette and his brother Salvador Rojas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Cathy Harris, as well as brothers Paul Rojas, Lupe Rojas and sisters Carmen Rojas, Mary Jo Paloma and Geneva Clark.

Jesse and his six siblings grew up in Denton, TX. He was raised by his father after his mother passed away. He raised his family in Lewisville, TX where he lived for 49 years. Jesse worked for a construction company in his early years then retired. He came out of retirement and went to work with Kroger. After leaving Kroger he retired for good. He was a loving father and a good friend to all those who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11am at Oakwood Cemetery in Denton, TX. The family will receive friends from 10-11am at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home the day of the service. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved