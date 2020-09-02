Jesse Rojas
Jesse Rojas, 85, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 in Euless, TX. Jesse was born on December 17, 1934 in Denton, TX the son of Joe Rojas and Mary Sanchez Rojas. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Robinette of Euless, Grandchildren Danielle and Brian Harris Jr, Madison and Matthew Robinette and his brother Salvador Rojas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Cathy Harris, as well as brothers Paul Rojas, Lupe Rojas and sisters Carmen Rojas, Mary Jo Paloma and Geneva Clark.
Jesse and his six siblings grew up in Denton, TX. He was raised by his father after his mother passed away. He raised his family in Lewisville, TX where he lived for 49 years. Jesse worked for a construction company in his early years then retired. He came out of retirement and went to work with Kroger. After leaving Kroger he retired for good. He was a loving father and a good friend to all those who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11am at Oakwood Cemetery in Denton, TX. The family will receive friends from 10-11am at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home the day of the service. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com