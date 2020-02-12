|
|
Jessie V. Hicks
Jessie V. Hicks, 81, of Cross Roads, TX, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Denton, TX. Jessie was born December 7, 1938 in Frisco, TX to Durham Dennis Hicks and Minnie Irene (Miller) Hicks. Jessie married Ingrid Diehl on November 19, 1965 in Offenbach, Germany. Jessie served in the Army as a Sergeant First Class and retired after twenty years.
Jessie is survived by his daughter, Marion Aresmendi, of Justin, TX; two grandchildren, Jessie Wayne Bowery of Sanger, TX and Jennifer Nicole Tidwell of Denton TX; two great grandchildren; two brothers, Howard Hicks and wife Carolyn of Frisco,TX and Jerry Hicks and wife Sandra of Argyle, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Durham Dennis and Irene: his wife, Ingrid: three brothers, W.D. (Jack), Marvin and Jimmy Hicks.
Visitation will be held 6:30 to 8:00 PM, Thursday February 13, 2020 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, TX with Jason Hicks officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020