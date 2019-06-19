Jewel C. (Booter) Cross



Jewel C. Cross (Booter) of Denton, Texas passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Denton Texas. He was born on December 23, 1928 in Denton, Texas to Horace Cross and Opal Sherling. J.C. "Booter" Cross married Alma Sims on March 9, 1949 in Denton.



J.C. attended Denton public schools and worked for the Texas Dept. of Highway and Transportation. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Krugerville.



J.C. is survived by his, son, Eddie Cross and wife, Melinda of Aubrey, TX., daughters, Kathy Bellar and husband, Ronnie of Thackerville, OK., Carolyn Howell and husband, Roger of Granbury, TX., Brothers, Freddie Cross of Cache, OK., eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by bis wife, Alma Cross, parents, Horace and Opal Cross, brothers, Lewis Cross, Horace Cross Jr. and sister, Lanora Johnson.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 P.M. Both will be held at the First Baptist Church of Krugerville. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery on HWY 720 in Aubrey. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary