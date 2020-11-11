1/1
Jim Bryan
1933 - 2020
Jim Bryan
Jim Bryan

Jim Bryan, age 87, passed away on Monday, November, 9th. after a brief illness of pneumonia and COVID 19. He was born on September 20, 1933 in Olmstead (Logan County) Kentucky. His parents were James W. Bryan and Mrytle Lee Dixon Bryan. One sister, Mayme Hall, also deceased.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Bryan, Denton, Texas. Three sons; Lance Bryan, Denton, TX, Kris Bryan (Phyllis), Jackson, TN, Jimmy (Heather) Bryan, Highland Village, Texas. One daughter, Lisa Bryan of Nashville, Tennessee. Two Grandsons; James W Bryan IV and Luke W Bryan, Highland Village, Texas. Three nephews; Drake Hall Memphis, TN, David Hall Madisonville, KY and Danny Hall.

Jim was a member of First Baptist Church in Lewisville, Texas. He graduated from Olmstead High School in Olmstead, KY, attended Murray State University and served in the Air Force as an aviation draftsman during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of Bryan Security Systems in Jackson, TN. Jim was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and golf.

A Graveside Burial Service will be held on November 22, 2020, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Murray Kentucky.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Graveside service
South Pleasant Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
