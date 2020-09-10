Jimmie Dale Littrell



Born August 19, 1946 Denton, Texas



Joined the Angels in Heaven Sunday, September 6th, 2020. He was a Christian man, member of North Side Baptist Church, Weatherford.



Jim was married to Martha Dalton August 5, 1967. They just celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.



Survivors include his wife Martha Dalton Littrell, James SCOTT Littrell, born in Denton, Texas, now of Weatherford, Jared Michael Littrell, born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, now of N. Augusta, South Carolina.



Jim joined the Army National Guard in 1965 and retired as a Lt. Colonel.



The family moved to Pennsylvania 1977 and to Colorado in 1979. They moved back to Texas in 1986.



He was POPPA to his grandchildren, Jaleigh Mason, Jaden Danielle, Jaxon Gabriel, and Jace Michael. Scott and his wife Melissa are expecting another PLAYER to be named in December.



Jim was a long-time golfer, loved all sports. He loved watching his sons play BALL.



Jim worked for Victor Equipment for many years. 2001 he began a rep agency, Littrell & Associates. He was well known in the Welding Industry. Scott will continue his legacy of Littrell & Associates.



He loved his God, his family and friends.



Family visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00am till 11:00am at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home with funeral services following at 11:00am at Flower Mound Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Flower Mound Cemetery.





