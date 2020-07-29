Jimmie Dean Hamm
Jimmie Dean Hamm, born June 9, 1929 went home to be with the Angels on July 26, 2020. She died of Natural causes in her new home in Kirksville, Missouri.
Jimmie Dean Hamm was preceded in death by her parents, Josie and Jim Offield, her first husband Udell Cooper, five brothers and sisters, and her son Monte D. Cooper. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Gordon Hamm of Kirksville, Missouri, one sister Cassia Hodges of San Marcos, Texas, one Daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Bob Jones of Kirksville, Missouri, six grandchildren and their spouses: Rob and Julie Cooper of Whitesboro, Texas; Gail and David Owens of Columbia, Missouri; Gary Cooper of Ft. Worth, Texas; Kevin and Janie Cooper of Sunset, Texas; Amy and Josh Clounch of Savannah, Texas; and Abby and Scott Meyers of Colbert, Washington; twelve great-grandchildren - Tyler, McKenzie, Haley, Wyatt, Bridgett, Ryle, Jake, Presley, Asher, Liam, Oliver, and Alexander, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jimmie was born and raised in Afton, Texas. She lived in Girard, Texas during her first marriage and then moved to Denton, Texas in 1964. After arriving in Denton, she completed Beauty School. Jimmie owned and operated Artistic Styling by Jimmie on Austin Street. Later, she moved her shop to Sherman Drive where she worked for many years. She also owned an operated a Christmas Store out of the same building. Jimmie, after a 60-plus year career as a hair stylist, retired form doing hair after she was over 80 years of age. She just didn't want to give up her faithful customers and friends.
During her lifetime, she was active at the Pearl Street Church of Christ and the Justin, Texas Church of Christ. In May of 2019, she and her husband Gordon moved to Kirksville, Missouri and they were attending Central Church of Christ there.
Funeral arrangements will be provided by Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton, Texas.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6-8:00 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be officiated by Joe Slater from the Justin Church of Christ at the Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas on August 1, 2020 commencing at 10:00 am.
Official Pallbearers will be Rob Cooper, Gary Cooper, Kevin Cooper, Josh Clounch, David Owens, and Tyler Athon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Isbell, Steve Barnes, Gary Morris, Joe Ross Irwin, Nick Alambar, and Erasmo Alambar.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com