Jimmie Lou Nobles was born in Denton, Texas July 27, 1931 the second of 3 daughters of James and Louise Graham.



She had an older sister JoAnn, and a younger sister, Shirley Mac. She grew up in Denton and graduated from Denton High School in 1948 and later from NTSU (NTU) in 1951 with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, following in the footsteps of her mother.



She married Robert H. Nobles on April 28, 1951 at the Little Chapel in the Woods at TWU.



Shortly after their wedding she and her husband left Denton for Kansas City, MO., where Bob had been accepted at the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine. Following Medical School in 1955 they moved to Amarillo, Texas for an internship. After completion of the internship they moved to Lorenzo, Texas where Bob practiced medicine for 3 years before returning to Denton as a partner in the Elm Street Hospital, later to become the Denton Osteopathic Hospital where Bob practiced medicine and surgery for 40 years. Before returning to Denton they had 4 children, Bob, Rick, Beth and Nancy. Their 5th child Kim was born in Denton in 1967.



They were baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in June of 1971 and were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1972. One of the highlights of their lives was serving as full time missionaries for their church in the Philippines from 1995- 1997. They were together 24/7 during their entire mission.



Jimmie Lou loved music and had a gift and talent for playing both the piano and organ which she acquired as a teenager. She used her musical talents as a pianist and organist in her congregation for 30 years as well as playing for other occasions. She filled her home with her beautiful playing and gave her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren a love for music.



Jimmie Lou is survived by her dear husband of 68 years, 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren as well as her older sister, JoAnn Peterson.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Louise Graham; her younger sister, Shirley Mac Reiman and her granddaughter Amy Louise Nobles.



Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1801 Malone St. Denton. She will be interred at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton following her service.



On behalf of her family, we would like to express our sincerest thanks to the people of Ann's Haven Hospice, and particularly to her nurse Cristal Medlock.



On behalf of her family, we would like to express our sincerest thanks to the people of Ann's Haven Hospice, and particularly to her nurse Cristal Medlock.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Eunice K. Nobles Endowment Fund: at the Presbyterian Children's Home, P.O. Box 78714-9981 Austin, Texas 78714-9981 Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 9, 2019