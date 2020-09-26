Jimmie Lyn Harris



Jimmie Lyn Harris, 62 of Denton, Texas passed away in the loving arms of her family on April 9, 2020. Her death was unexpected and leaves a gaping hole in our hearts. But her kindness, loving soul and generous nature has filled our lives with memories that will stay with us forever.



Jimmie Lyn was born in Muenster, Texas on April 28, 1957 to James and Lynette (Walterscheid) Harris and raised in Oklahoma City and Las Vegas. She attended Texas Woman's University earning bachelor's and master's degrees in library science. She started work at TWU as a student assistant in 1976 and loved it so much she never left. Most recently she served as the Children's Collection Librarian. In 2012, she was honored with the Elizabeth Snapp Awards for Excellence in Librarianship and days after her passing she received the TWU Redbud Award for the Campus Leader With a Heart Award. In recognition of her 40 years of exemplary service the Children's Collection has been renamed the Jimmie Lyn Harris Children's Collection. Additionally, she was active in several librarian associations and the American Association of University Women. As her last act of generosity, Jimmie Lyn donated her body to medical research.



Jimmie Lyn is survived by her father, James Harris; sister, Starla Knapp; sister and brother-in-law Dayna and JR Westmoreland; nephews, Jared and Jason Westmoreland; niece, Jordan Knapp; uncle, Lambert Walterscheid, aunt and uncle Shirley and Hermie Grewing; aunt Mildred "Tookie" Fosenburg; and aunt Margie Walterscheid. She is also survived by several cousins and an abundance of friends. Four days after Jimmie Lyn's passing her beloved mother, Lynette Walterscheid Harris, joined her in heaven.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at 11:00 on Friday, October 2nd at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Jimmie Lyn Harris Memorial Endowment at TWU. Checks should be made out to Texas Woman's University Foundation and mailed to: TWU Foundation, P. O. Box 425618, Denton, TX 76204.





