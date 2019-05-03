|
Jimmie Nell Hartley
Jimmie Nell Hartley, 93, of Argyle, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Argyle.
Mrs. Hartley was Born on March 8, 1926 in Como, TX to Jim and Jessie (Kight) Smith. She was married to George Ivey Hartley, Jr. on July 26, 1954 in Dallas. She was a member of Chinn Chapel Methodist Church and retired from the Lewisville ISD.
She is survived by her husband, George Ivey Hartley, Jr. of Argyle; sons, J. Dean Hartley and wife Sandy of Argyle; Joe Hartley of Auburn, WA and wife Bonnie; Bobby Miles of Sanger and wife DeLoryes; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
The family is asking in place of flowers, to please donate to Chinn Chapel United Methodist Church in honor of Jimmie Hartley: 1000 Chinn Chapel Rd, Lewisville, TX 75077.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 3, 2019