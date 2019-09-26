|
|
Dr. Jimmie Ray Naugher
Dr. Jimmie Ray Naugher died in Denton, Texas on Monday, September 23, 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by family cheering him on toward the finish line of a wonderfully well-lived life and his graduation into the presence of Jesus and the sure promise of future resurrection.
Dr. Naugher was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Audie Naugher; his sisters, Billye Jo Myers and Bobbie Moody, and his brother Wayne Naugher. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Jacqueline (Jackie) Naugher, brother Mitcheal (Barbara) Naugher of Farmers Branch, Texas and son Dr. Greg (Jane) Naugher of Denton; 3 grandchildren - J. J. (Dr. Chris) Searcy, Dr. Lane (Paige) Naugher, and Dr. Julie (Seth) Hawkins; 9 great-grandchildren - Mary Jane, Caden, & Charis Searcy; Hattie, Luke, & Ben Naugher (plus one on the way!); Darcie & Davey Hawkins; plus nieces, nephews, and others including Jack Nguyen (and family), their adopted-in-love son to whom they opened their home after he escaped to the U.S. from communist-held Vietnam.
Jimmie was born July 12, 1930, in his maternal grandmother's home in the Old Alton community just north of what is now Ryan Road in Denton, and was raised in Good Hope, another small community in northeast Denton County, near Prosper. As a 9 year old boy he made a decision to follow Jesus and accept God's gift of eternal life at a revival meeting. Though he could not then see how this one single decision was to change the course of his remaining 80 years of life, the stream of living water that God opened in his heart that day would become a deep, wide river of blessing and a spiritual legacy of love that continues to flow in the hearts of his family and many others today.
He graduated from Denton High School in 1947 and continued working on his family farm and with his father as an electrician. In the summer of 1948, though, he felt God calling him to preach, so he hitchhiked to Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, that fall to begin his ministerial studies, working his way through college as a short-order cook while preaching every chance he got. Jimmie always said that everything good that ever happened in his life was because he obeyed God's call to preach, and one of his greatest blessings came when he met Jackie at HSU. They married after his graduation in June of 1953 and moved to Fairview, Texas for their first pastorate.
In 1957 they moved to First Baptist of Lake Dallas just weeks before Greg was born, where Jimmie pastored full-time while completing his seminary degree, graduating in 1963. In 1966 God called him away from full-time pastoral work into new life endeavors and further graduate studies, first as director of public relations for Denton County Electric Co-op (now Co-Serv) and then later as a long-time UNT university administrator, researcher and adjunct faculty member after earning his master's degree in clinical psychology and a Ph.D. in Educational Research.
Dr. Naugher also served in executive leadership for both the Denton Baptist Association and the Texas State Baptist Executive Board and was called more than 20 times to serve as an interim pastor for numerous Denton County churches, including the church plants that later became Southmont Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of The Colony. First Baptist of Denton remained his spiritual community and home base for over 50 years, though, where as long as his health would allow he continued to faithfully teach and preach God's Word as a lay member and as a substitute teacher for their beloved "Huggers and Helpers" couples Sunday School class.
He was "Dr. Jimmie" to most, but his favorite titles were "Dad", "Granddad" and "Great-granddaddy"! Many will also remember him in his later years as the "bird-man", who loved to make hand-folded origami birds for kids of all ages in church, at restaurants, in the grocery store, and generally anywhere else there were people. His pastor still tells the story of very nearly missing their overseas flight during a church trip because Dr. Jimmie was still back in the terminal making birds!
We've heard him say many times that the chief calling of a Christian was to "love God and love people". He did those things so very, very well, and showed us the way in both word and deed. We miss him terribly already, but we know we will see him again in the day when scripture says that God "...will wipe away every tear from their eyes. Death will be no more; grief, crying, and pain will be no more, because... I am making everything new." (Revelation 21:4-5).
A celebration of his life and legacy will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019, in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church, Denton, Texas. Dr. Chris Searcy (Jimmie's grandson-in-law) and Dr. John Beck will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his homegoing. The family will be available to receive guests immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions Fund or the Building Generations Fund at First Baptist Church, Denton, Texas, 1100 Malone Street, Denton, TX, 76201. Arrangements are through DeBerry Funeral Directors (www.deberryfuneraldirectors.com) and online condolences can be left there. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Ginnings, the caregivers and staff from Ann's Haven VNA Hospice, Village Assisted Living & Memory Care, Denton Rehabilitation & Nursing, and Presbyterian Hospital of Denton for their care and expertise.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019