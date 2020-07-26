Jimmie Ray Word



Jimmie Ray Word died on July 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Genevieve (Begie) Turner, Norma Manning, JoAnn Griffin and brother, Chester Word.



Jimmie was born February 3, 1929 to Grace and Preston E. Word Sr. in Hondo, Texas at his grandmother's house. Jimmie graduated from Bandera High School in 1947.



Jimmie volunteered into the Marine Corps on August 5, 1948. He fought in the Korean War. After the war he came back to Bandera, Texas met the love of his life, Coy Laverne Richards. They got married July 11, 1957 in Bandera, Texas.



He is survived by his wife, Coy Richards Word; children, Lana and Henry Matula of Fredericksburg, Texas, Wade and Jody Word of Denton, Texas, Terry and Alice Word of Medina,Texas; eight grandchildren, Brynne Harrison, Bethany Klein, Jacob Word, Rhett Word, Aaron Word, Kelsey Word Jones, Caleb Word, Hanna Word and eight great grandchildren who loved spending time on the ranch with Pops (PaPa) and Nanny; siblings, Allie Maude Smith of Anchorage, AK, Jerry Word, Sr. of Pipe Creek, TX, Barbara Koimn of Corpus Christi, TX and Preston Word, Jr. of Lakehills, Texas.



Jimmie worked for Newton Rayzor Ranches in Denton, Texas and also in Medina, Texas for 50 plus years.



The cowboy has rode home and will be loved by all that knew him for the man, father and husband he was and as a blessing to all his grandchildren. We will always remember him fondly. Our loss is Heaven's gain!



A Funeral Service officiated by Martin Smith will be Friday, July 24, 2020, 10:00 AM at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Bandera, Texas. Burial will follow at Bandera Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rhett Word, Aaron Word, Caleb Word, Billy Griffin, Ricky Barber and Evan Word/Drayton Harrison.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peterson Hospice, Kerrville, Texas.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera, Texas.





