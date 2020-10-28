Jimmy Clyde Branson,Jimmy Clyde Branson, 70, passed away October 23, 2020 in Denton, Texas. He was born April 14, 1950, in Paducah, Texas to Willie James Bill Branson and Norma Jean Branson. He attended Paducah High School, graduating class of 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Sue, on Valentines Day in 1970. Together they had two children, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of fifty years, Marilyn Branson; son, Cody Branson of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Jennifer Branson-Niederhaus and husband Don of Decatur, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley, Jacob, Matthew, William, Kate, and Anna; great grandson, Wesley; and mother, Norma Branson of Paducah, Texas.He is preceded in death by his older brother, Roger Branson, and father, Bill Branson.Due to COVID, a private graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas with Brad Cockrell officiating.