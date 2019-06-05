Jimmy Don Miller Jr.



Jimmy Don Miller Jr. passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 50 in his home with his loving wife by his side in Ponder, Texas after his long fight against pancreatic cancer. His celebration of life service will be held this Saturday at Cross Timbers Church in Argyle, Texas at 2:00 PM and will be followed by a reception.



Jimmy Don was born on August 24th, 1968 in Dallas, Texas to Jimmy Don Sr. and Donna Miller. He married Patti-Ann Mullally-Miller on June 30th, 2004 and together they raised 4 daughters. Jimmy Don worked as an Assembly Specialist on Assembly Line 1 North at Peterbilt Motors Company in Denton, Texas. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf in his spare time.



His family paid this tribute to him, "He was one of the most kind hearted people you could ever meet, he always had a smile on his face, he opened his heart and home to his precious grandchildren, and he will be wholeheartedly missed."



He is survived by his wife, Patti-Ann Mullally-Miller, his 4 daughters, Crystal Reid, Alycia Goodwin, Kimberly Mackeprang, Hannah Miller, by his 8 grandchildren Tye, Derek, Codi, Boston, Vivian, Jenna, Jaxon, and Cylee, by his parents Jimmy Don Sr. and Donna Miller, and by his sister Michelle Lang. He will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 5, 2019