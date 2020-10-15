1/1
Jimmy Doyle Chism Sr.
1954 - 2020
Jimmy Doyle Chism Sr.

Jimmy Doyle Chism Sr., 85 of Denton, passed away at home on October 7th, 2020. He was born in Jayton, Texas to Jessie James Chism and Rhetta Hardin Chism. Jim married his high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Grace Luane Carnes on Feb. 20, 1954.

He was a Highway Patrol Officer from 1960 to 1965 and retired from the Denton County Sheriff's Department as a detention officer with numerous jobs in between; railroad switchman, pole climber for the Texas Electric Company, security guard, gas station owner, mechanic, just to mention a few, but he loved serving people. His favorite was public service wearing that uniform. He was a dedicated, hardworking man that gave his all every day of his life.

Jim and Luane were members of Anna Street Church of Christ. His love for God was first and foremost in his life. He taught his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many others to do the same.

He is survived by his wife Luane Chism of Denton, son Jimmy D. Chism Jr., his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Mario Corral, and son and daughter-in-law Wilfred Clinton and Lilian Chism, all of Denton. Grandchildren Adrianna Chandler, Sophia Gloria and husband Cliff, of Denton and Mario Corral and wife Pauline of Decatur, Toni Chism, of Denton, Heather Kollar and husband Rob of Florida and Jimmy Chism of Denton and great-grandchildren Alexander Gloria, Justin Chandler, Christopher Stanley, Krystalina Stanley, RJ Kollar, Amiah Gloria, Sam Kollar, Chance Andersen, Elena Corral, and Vivianna Corral. All of which he loved dearly!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie James Chism and Rhetta Hardin Chism-Sartin, sister Billie Jean Fuller Cryer, brother Andrew Jackson Chism and infant sister Onela Montez Chism.

There will be a celebration of life at the family place on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at 2:00pm. 253 N Carpenter Rd. Denton, TX 76208. All are welcome to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Christian Relief Fund, P.O. Box 19670, Amarillo, TX 79114-1670 or to the charity of your choice.

Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was loved and respected by many and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
at the family place
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 14, 2020
I will miss you with every heartbeat. You have always stayed the same thur out the years. And that was a sign of great character.you were one of a kind. I love you with all my heart. I will miss your smile and laugh. And I am so blessed to carry your name . I always have been. Tell momma I love her.
Jimmie Louane Bloss
Family
October 14, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for all of you during this time, he was a sweet man who will be dearly missed. I’m blessed I had the privilege of knowing him❤
Jessica Stanley
October 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
David Ross
Family
October 13, 2020
We were sorry to hear of Jim’s passing but we know the earthly sorrow is far surpassed by the rest, peace and healing Jim now has with his savior. We have many fond memories of Jim from our few years living in the area and worshiping with him at Anna St.
our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time. We love you.
Steven and Ahnna Sumners
Friend
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
