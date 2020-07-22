Jimmy Orman Rogers
Jimmy Orman Rogers, known affectionately as "Papaw" and "Jim O.", passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Denton, Texas. He lived the life of a servant to school children, the greater community, and most importantly, his family.
Jim was born in Drumright, Oklahoma on March 15, 1941 to Pete and Inez Rogers. He had a successful high school basketball career at Drumright High School, earning a scholarship to Austin College in Sherman, Texas where he received the "Pat Hooks Award" in his senior year. Jim married the late Annette Apple Rogers in December of 1962 and both received their Bachelor's degrees from Austin College in 1963. Following his graduation from Austin College, he received an M.S. from Oklahoma State University in 1968 and a Doctorate of Education from North Texas State University in 1977.
Jim began a su9ccessful career in public education in 1965 at Nocona High School as head basketball coach and took a winless basketball program to the Regional Finals in two years. He went on to serve the Nocona community in various roles as Junior High Principal, Director of the County Special Education Cooperative, and Superintendent of Schools. Jim was a long-time member and served as an elder at Central Christian Church in Nocona, Texas. Jim ended his education career as the Executive Director of the Region IX Education Service Center in Wichita Falls, Texas where he retired in 1996.
Jim had long and fulfilling retirement. Most importantly, he married Sonja Plourde Rogers in 1994 and they began a journey blending two families and welcoming their beautiful grandchildren throughout the years. In retirement, Jim worked in publishing and authored several books including his favorite "The Rock and the Kangaroos" which was based on his cherished experiences at Austin College. He loved writing music, painting and promoting the arts in North Texas communities. Jim and Sonja moved to Denton, Texas in 2004 and became members at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church where Jim served as an elder. Jim enjoyed many years playing golf and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Annette Apple Rogers. He is survived by his wife, Sonja Rogers and daughters Lori Walker (Neal), Paige Meloni (Ron), Jill Fitch (John), Julie Wright (Kurt), Natalie Hebert (Josh); and son Ben Plourde. Jim is survived by 13 grandchildren: Hayden Soika and Truett Walker; Jacob and Abigail Meloni; Sophia and Stone Fitch; Ella, James and Jack Wright; Cole and Claire Hebert; and Jackson and Caroline Plourde.
A private memorial service will be held in Denton, Texas on Thursday, July 23 followed by an open reception/visitation at Central Christian Church in Nocona, Texas from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 - https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/