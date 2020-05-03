|
Jimmy R. White
Jimmy R. White, 80, of Denton, Texas passed away April 30, 2020. Jimmy was born to J.R. & Ina Belle (Payne) on April 4, 1940 in Whitesboro, Texas. He was the middle child between Charles and Donald.
Jimmy White was raised in Denton, Texas where one of his earliest memories was riding in a horse and buggy with his grandparents from Lake Dallas to Denton. Jimmy met his beloved Tommye (Matheson) at church in Denton and were married on September 5, 1964. Together they made a life in Denton County. He was well known for his love and passion for the Lord, preaching at Living Word Baptist Church. Jimmy was a fixture around Little Elm having worked for LEISD for 21 years as the maintenance man. He knew no strangers and could easily be recognized by his suspenders, big smile and warm heart. He put his love in everything he did and impacted so many people throughout his life. While this is a great loss for so many of us, we know he is rejoicing in the Kingdom of God forever.
Jimmy is survived by his sons; Thomas 'Jimbo' (Amy), Zachary (Alexis); grandchildren Andrew (Jennifer) Murphey, Katie (Cody) Goble, Lauren White, Caleb White, Xander White, Cash White; great grandchildren Addilye Murphey-Nelson, Colby Murphey and Caden Murphey. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, loving wife Tommye, daughter Heather Murphey, and granddaughter Stormye Murphey.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a viewing and immediate service are not planned. He will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Once a date and time are known, the families will communicate to the public on Facebook.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 3, 2020