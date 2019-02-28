Jo Anne Adams



Jo Anne Adams, 86, of Denton, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by family at her home in Denton.



Mrs. Adams was born on January 19, 1933 in Carterville, Illinois to James T. and Vera (Lively) Phillips. After graduating high school she attended college at Southern Illinois University. She was married to James Jim K. Adams on June 6, 1959 in Carterville, IL. She was a homemaker and retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company after 20 years.



Jo Anne is survived by her husband, Jim Adams of Denton; son, Doug Adams and his wife, Karen of Spring, TX; sister, Billie Ruth Winstead and her husband John of Johnston City, IL; brother, Gayle Thomas Phillips and his wife Martha of Crainville, IL; granddaughter, Abigail JoAnne of Spring, TX; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Violet Mae "Sis" Smith and brother, Douglas Eugene Phillips.



Jo Anne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her compassion and thoughtfulness touched many people. Her thoughtfulness was demonstrated by her sending hundreds of personalized birthday cards over the years to family and church members. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She adored her granddaughter Abigail and loved keeping everyone updated on her activities. She was very active at First Presbyterian Church where she thoroughly loved organizing, coordinating, and decorating for various church events.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 am at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive, Denton, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jo Anne's Memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019