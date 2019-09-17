|
|
Jo Greer Lee
Jo Greer Lee, 86, passed away on September 12, 2019 in Denton. She was born in the small community of Duster, Texas and raised in nearby Gorman, Texas. Growing up in a large Texas family who excelled at sports, Jo became an avid volleyball player and fearsome softball pitcher who proudly pitched a perfect game during her years in the game. She enjoyed many seasons attending Texas Ranger baseball games with her husband Bob.
After high school, Jo became a nurse in Dallas, specializing in psychiatric nursi9ng at the former Dallas Timberlawn Hospital. It was during this time that she met and married Robert J Lee who was in medical school at UT Southwestern and Parkland Hospital. Jo put aside her nursing career to raise and support her family and home when her husband set up practice as the first specialized obstetrician-gynecologist in Denton. Jo and Bob were married 54 years. They raised their family in Denton and lived here the rest of their lives.
While Jo did not attend Texas A&M University for her formal education, she was grafted into the Aggie family by way of her marriage to a seriously devout Aggie and the fact that all three of her children and some grandchildren attended Texas A&M. Much of her time and energy was spent in Aggieland.
Jo was a dedicated grandmother who delighted in her 4 grandsons, teaching them to play ball, swim, and recite lines from all the movies they enjoyed sharing together. While Jo didn't really like to cook, she did like to make candies, snacks, and pickles and her recipes for those are family treasures.
Jo is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Lee; son, William "Bill" Lee; her mother and father, Mae and William Thomas Greer: her sisters, Verda, Esther, Betty, Opal, Edith, and Ella Mae; and brothers, T.G., Hayden, Jim, Lee, Junior, and Dale.
Jo is survived by her daughter, Vicki Ann Fette of Bryan; son, Robert Edward Lee of Mansfield; brother, Larry Greer and Sandy Stevens of Carbon; her grandchildren Ryan Lee, Winston Lee, Nicholas Fette, and Jeremy Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of The Village Assisted Living in Denton for their compassionate care at the end of her life.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at the Aggie Field of Honor and College Station Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances to: My Possibilities, 3601 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, TX 75075 (mypossibilities.org) OR
NAMI North Texas, 2812 Swiss Ave, Dallas, Texas 75204 (www.naminorthtexas.org).
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019