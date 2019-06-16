Home

For more information about
Joan Tanner
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Denton Bible Church Chapel
Joan Elizabeth Dakil Tanner of Denton entered into eternal life at her home on June 12, 2019.

Joan was a loving wife of 58 years to R.B. Tanner, devoted sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who was loved by all who had the joy of knowing her. Her strong faith in Christ never wavered and shone as a beacon to all. In hard times and good, Joan's positive attitude and God-given grace brought comfort and smiles to all in need.

She graduated from Childress High School where she garnered every available honor and won numerous beauty pagents including state and national titles. She attended TCU as a music major and remained an avid Horned Frog fan. An accomplished pianist, Joan enjoyed playing everything from the classics to hymns. Her spontaneous patriotic medleys will remain a treasured gift. She loved all things beautiful from her gardens to her famous table settings.

As we reflect on Joan's life, we all agree that when we think of her, the first things that come to mind are Jesus, music, laughter and shoes. Her enviable style and grace will remain in our hearts until we meet again.

Joan was preceded to Heaven by R.B., her parents, Frank and Edna Mae (Shadid)Dakil, and beloved brother and #1 dance partner, Dr. Tanell Dakil. She is survived by her immediate family: aunt Olga Shadid Hawkins, sisters Eleanor & Linda Dakil, children Janet Tanner Gordon (John), Raymon B. Tanner, Jr. (Robben), Larry Tanner (Lois), grandsons Raymon B. Tanner III (Dr. Katherine Vadella), Dr. Travis Tanner, niece and nephew Edee Dakil Hayden and Greg Dakil, and numerous "children and grandchildren in love".

Visitation will be on Mon, June 17 from 5:30-7:30 pm at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. A celebration of life will be held at Denton Bible Church Chapel on Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. Memorials: Grace Connections Church, 1674 Oak Ridge Dr, Corinth 76210, Samaritan's Purse or the .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 16, 2019
