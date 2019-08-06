Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Joan Phelps
Joan Phelps


1940 - 2019
Joan Phelps Obituary
Joan Phelps

Joan Phelps went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019. She was born to the parentage of George Remington Whaley and Mary Elizabeth Charles Whaley on June 25, 1940 in Warsaw, New York. She was preceded in death by her only sibling, Floyd Edward Whaley and her ex-husband, William B. Phelps, whom she married on July 30, 1960.

She was a resident of Brookdale Denton - South- formerly Sterling House on Parkway and attended church in the home run by Denton Bible church. She was a faithful member of the Prayer Group of Brookdale South. She became a Christian when a teenager while attending Wyoming Baptist Church in Wyoming, New York. She also spent several years in the Children's Ministry of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas as a Sunday School Teacher.

She is a graduate of Wyoming Central School, class of 1957, with a business major and was employed by several companies in Buffalo, NY. She also took a corporate move to Dallas, TX with National Gypsum Company and worked for them twenty plus years, finishing her career for Texas Women's University and retired in 2010.

She is survived by her special friend and caregiver, Diana Casas. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

John 1:12: "But as many receive Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name." I am enjoying eternal life with the Lord God in heaven and hope to meet many of you there.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019
