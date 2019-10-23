|
|
Joann Lee
Joann sprang into action on this earth May 23, 1935 in Breckenridge, Texas to Russell Jacob and Mayme K. Polk Sperry. She was the 4th of 5 siblings. Upon graduation from Breckenridge High School, she worked for the U.S. government in Washington DC. Following her heart, she returned to Texas and married Don Hurst Lee on November 28, 1957. There she worked as a bookkeeper for the Outboard Shop and then Harpool Seed. In 1963, she and Don later moved to nearby Shady Shores, where they raised their daughters, Ada Jane and Jenny Lynn. Joann re-entered the workforce in the late 70's at Chippenhook Manufacturing and later the family-owned Lake Park Service Center where she retired.
A family-oriented woman, Joann was active in teaching 4-H, LSHA Band Club, Denton County Home Demonstration Club, a member of Lake Cities United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's group. She enjoyed genealogy, quilting and family.
Joann left her journey on this earth Saturday, October 19, 2019. She is survived by husband, Don H. Lee; brother, Jack Sperry; daughter's, Ada Jane Boyd and Jenny Lynn Lee and granddaughter, Kendra Lynn Van Gilder.
Per Joann's last instructions, she did not wish for any type of service upon her death. Please remember her by donating to your favorite organization, club or charity.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019