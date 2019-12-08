|
Joanna â€œJoniâ€ Sue Bomar
Joanna â€œJoniâ€ Sue Bomar, 83, of Denton, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Mayberry Gardens Assisted Living in Denton.
Mrs. Bomar was born on May 4, 1936 in Crowder, OK to Paul and Delphia (King) Harper. She was married to Jack Bomar on June 8, 1984 in Denton; he died on April 12, 2018. Joni graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelors in Business Education in 1958. During this time the WOW Gals formed; a group of ladies whose friendship lasted a lifetime. She worked for years as a real estate broker and had previously taught at Krum High School and Denton High School. Joni was an avid tennis player and a member of the Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas, TX where she formed yet another strong group of friends. You could find her traveling and bird watching. She was an incredibly devoted mother to her 3 daughters that carried over to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joni is survived by her daughters, Christie Sanders (Paul) of Oklahoma City, OK; Lisa Tucker (Mark) of The Colony, Vonda LeVan of The Colony; brother, Eddie Harper (Lou) of McAlester, OK, Jack Bomar, Jr. (Barbara), Vicki Cummings (Randy), Stan Bomar (Linda), Brant, Lori Spors (Greg); grandchildren, Joshua Tutt (Kristin), Nicole Ott (Dennis), Elizabeth Hardowin (Zachary), Trace Tucker, Luke Bomar (Elisha), Hannah Holmes (Clinton), Ryan Appleton (Stacey), Ross Appleton (Heather), Lindsay Cavanaugh (Tom), Blaire Bomar, Tucker Bomar (Tia), Sydney Spors, Savannah Spors; great-grandchildren, Kylie Nathan, Bennett, Josephine, Morgan, Violet, Levi, Ella along with her four legged companion, Dixie.
The family would like to thank her Dr. Jaspaul Bhangoo, the staff at Mayberry Gardens and the nurses with Texas Home Health for taking great care of Joni.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time at 10:30 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Foundation, or ASPCA. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019