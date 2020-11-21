JoAnne Wright ReedBorn June 22, 1931, Olton, TexasPreceded in Death by Parents Sallie Thetford Wright and Willis Eugene Wright.Also preceding her in death is her former husband, James Reed and Brothers Gary, Lonnie, Danny, Maurice and Clarence Wright and Stepbrother Willie Fenner, and sisters Eunice Patterson and Fannie Jo Brown.Survived by her son, Dr. James Dennis Reed and his wife, Connie of Dublin, Texas. Her daughter, Joni Rene Reed Smith and her husband David Smith of Denton, Texas. Three grandchildren Jeremy Shane, Kayla Lauren, and Lyndsey Briane Reed. And 2 step grandchildren Neil Scott and wife, Monica and their children Jacob and John, and Chad Scott and his wife Amanda and their children Azalea, Tyson, Cody and Malorie. One sister Nora Jean Terry and her husband Arlen of Corpus Christi, Texas. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. And her beloved cats Sonny & Bootsie.Ms. Reed retired from GTE/Verizon in 1990. She was General Manager of the North Central Division with offices in Garland, Plano, and Sherman, Texas.She achieved many "Firsts" during her career and civic life. She was the first woman promoted by GTE as a District Manager, A Division Manager and General Manager. She was the first female to be selected to attend GTE's Executive Management Training in Norwalk, Conn. Ms. Reed was the first woman elected Chairman of the Garland Chamber of Commerce; the first woman to serve on the Board of Trustees of the First National Bank of Garland; the first woman elected to the Board of Trustees, Baylor Health Center, Garland; and then elected to serve as that Board's Chairman.Ms. Reed served as Chairman of the Garland Salvation Army Advisory Board; and on the boards of the YMCA, the Metropolitan YMCA; The New Beginnings Center, Garland Symphony, Garland Civic Theater and the Garland Chamber of Commerce. She was a past member and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Baylor Specialty Hospital. She served as Member and past President of the Talespinners Story League and Garland Women's Study Club. Ms. Reed received numerous awards during her lifetime including Director and Chairman of the Year, Garland Chamber of Commerce; The Athena Award, A National Award for Outstanding Business Leadership; She was recognized as a "Noble Woman of Texas". Her name appears as an "Outstanding Woman in America" and "Outstanding Woman in Finance".Always active in church affairs, Ms. Reed was a Sunday School Teacher and member of various committees and Trustee for the First Baptist Church, Garland Foundation. She was a member at Gracepointe Church, Denton. She will be remembered for devotion to her church, her love of God and her willingness to serve her community.A memorial service at Gracepointe Church, 3000 E McKinney St, Denton, Tx 76209, Saturday Nov 21, 2020 11:00am. Private burial will take place at a later date with family only.