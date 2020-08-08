Joba (Jovita) Ramirez
Joba (Jovita) Ramirez, age 86 years, of Denton, TX, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1934 to Clemente and Concepcion (Garza) Ramirez in Quinlan, Texas. At the age of seven, her family relocated to Tioga, TX. Growing up in a rural town, Jovita spent her time milking cows, riding calves, mending fences, and singing Hank Williams' songs. After the death of their mother, she undertook the challenging task of helping raise her younger siblings. Soon after she graduated from Tioga High School, the family moved to Denton, TX. Choosing to pursue a career in Nursing, she worked at the Denton State School while she attended and graduated from the Kress Foundation Practical Nursing Program which was associated with Texas Woman's University (TWU). Jovita worked at various hospitals in the Denton/Dallas area before retiring from the University of North Texas (UNT) Health Center after twenty-five years of service. She enjoyed working with college students and befriended many of them who continued to keep in touch with her.
Jovita had many interests that ranged from doing crafts to helping roof her home. She had a green thumb and spent hours tending to her plants. Jovita was always eager to grab a friend and "hit the road". Most important of all, she was a compassionate and generous person who would willingly lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She never met a stranger. She could converse for hours in any store aisle with anyone.
Jovita's family is one of the oldest Hispanic families to settle in Denton where she joined and volunteered with several charitable organizations. She was a charter member of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), specializing in the scholarship program. Jovita was a graduate of the Citizens Police Academy and volunteered for Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Habitat for Humanity and the yearly Denton Health Fair.
She is survived by two sisters Amilia (Molly) Stibbard and husband, Louis of Los Angeles, CA and Victoria Ramirez of Denton, TX; ten nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Juan and Tonnie (Tony) Ramirez; and sisters, Tomasa and Rosa Ramirez.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Ramirez, Daniel Stibbard, Michael Ramirez, Eddie Sanchez, Oscar Sanchez, Fritz Ramirez, Antonio Ramirez, and Julio Gauna.
A special thank you to her niece Sonja Ramirez who was truly supportive to her Aunt Jovita during her illness.
Due to the pandemic, a graveside will be held 10:00AM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Pilot Point Community Cemetery, in Pilot Point, TX. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
or the LULAC Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.