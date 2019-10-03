|
Joe Bob Pannell
Joe Bob Pannell, 65, of Krum passed away on October 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 17, 1953 in Denton, Texas to Melvin and Mary Jane (Gregory) Pannell.
He is survived by his wife, Kay of Krum, son Justin Pannell and wife Brooks of Mt. Enterprise, son, Jarret Pannell of Holliday, daughter, Jaclyn Pannell of Krum, sister Lorri McNutt of Mineral Wells.
He is preceded in death by father.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Denton County Cowboy Church in Ponder, Texas from 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Church on Friday at 4:00 PM with interment following at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas.
