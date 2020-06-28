Joe Carmen Burke Sittel
Joe Carmen Burke Sittel was born August 5, 1944 in Muenster, Texas to Chloe and H.F. Burke, Jr., the second of five children. While a student at Denton High School, Carmen, a charming beauty, worked for Russell's Department Store and other area clothiers. After high school, Carmen's adventurous spirit led her to work for a summer in Yellowstone National Park. Upon returning to Texas, Carmen was accepted into the American Airlines Stewardess Academy and spent 3 years as a flight attendant, first based in New York City and later Dallas. In early 1968, Carmen was reconnected with Robert W. (Bob) Sittel, whom she first met while working at Russell's. After a seven week courtship, Carmen and Bob married on March 17, 1968 and started a joint adventure that would last over 52 years.
During their marriage, Carmen mothered 2 girls - Mickey and Robbie - and served as business partner to Bob in a number of entrepreneurial endeavors, all involving sailing and boating, which took the family across Texas and Oklahoma. After moving back to Denton in 1990, Carmen became a Bible Study Fellowship children's leader. Her 15 years as a leader gave Carmen much joy and brought her rich friendships. A genuine servant of her Lord, Jesus Christ, Carmen spent 20 years as a volunteer with Vision Ministries; and in the later years her grandchildren joined her on volunteer shifts.
Carmen, who passed from this world on June 22, 2020, is the living example of Solomon's girl, who rises before anyone, stokes the fire, bakes the bread, and is the last in bed, seeing that all the tasks are done. Carmen's kindness, generosity, friendship, and love will be greatly missed by all who know and love her.
"Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all" (Proverbs 31:29).
She is survived by her husband Robert Watson (Bob) Sittel; daughter Michael Katherine (Mickey) Hinds, her husband Collin Hinds, and their daughters Olivia Chloe and Madeline McDermott Hinds; daughter Nancy Roberta (Robbie) Sittel, her partner Christopher Lair, and son Jarvis Burke Sittel; brother Hardy Burke and wife Becky Burke; sister Mickey Lewis and husband Knoxie Lewis; sister Ann Forsythe and husband Ronald Forsythe; sister Jan Schmalian and husband Gary Schmalian; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Carmen's honor at the Denton Bible Church (2300 E University Dr, Denton) on July 7 at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Vision Ministries of Denton or a charity of your choice.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.