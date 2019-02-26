Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Joe Pace
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Joe N. Pace Sr.


Joe N. Pace Sr. Obituary
Joe N. Pace, Sr.

Joe N. Pace, Sr., 80, of Denton passed away on February 24, 2019 in Denton. Joe was born on February 25, 1938 to Melvin David Pace and Ethel Mae Driver Pace in McAlester, Oklahoma.

He graduated from McAlester High School with the class of 1957 where he was active in Track and Field and Football programs. After graduation, Joe joined the U.S. Navy Reserves where he served for over 10 years. Joe married Angelina Clara Finamore on September 25, 1959 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Krebs, OK. They lived in Krebs for 10 years before moving to Texas. Joe and Angie were married for 59 years.

Joe was in the Air Conditioning and Heating business for 30 plus years. Joe was a member of the Denton Elks Lodge and was elected Exalted Ruler for years 1976-1977. Joe was an active member for many years. He enjoyed dancing, bowling, fishing, playing golf, reading, travelling and spending time with his family. On any given day, you might also have caught him playing bridge and dominos at the Denton Senior Center with his buddies. Joe also enjoyed a good game of craps in Las Vegas and good country music. He was a loyal Cowboy, Ranger and Mavs fan.

Joe is remembered by his loving wife, Angelina, two daughters, Karla Archibeque and husband Derek of Farmers Branch, TX. and Stephanie Ford of Krum, TX., sons, Joe Pace, Jr. of Denton, TX., and Stephen Pace of Sanger, TX., grandchildren, Jay Belcher, Justin Belcher, Peyton Ford, Ethan Ford, Collin Sprabary, Tayton Pace, great-grandchildren, Annalee Belcher and Wyatt Belcher, brother, Bill Pace of Denton, TX., brother in law and sister in law, George and Phyllis Finamore of Krebs, OK., Wuanell Finamore of McAlester, OK., Anthony and Barbara Finamore of Lincoln Park, MI., and numerous nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Ethel Pace, brother, Marvin Pace, four sisters, Viola Wood, Juanita Penuel, Ruby Rennels and Geraldine Bailey.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas from 6-8 P.M. Services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Fred Bailey officiating.

Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in McAlester, OK. At 2:30 P.M.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019
