|
|
Joe Patrick â€œJoe Patâ€ Hennen
Joe Patrick "Joe Pat" Hennen, 72, died peacefully at home with his family on April 16, 2020, after a valiant battle with glioblastoma.
He was the son of Lowell W. and Belva R. Hennen, of Denton, who preceded him in death. Joe Pat is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susie Startzel Hennen; daughters Francie Pavelek and Whitney Bollinger and their spouses Brian Pavelek and Sara Bollinger, and granddaughters Corina and Clementine Pavelek. He also is survived by beloved siblings Michael Hennen, of Denton, Paul Hennen, of Pottsboro, Texas, and Margaret Smajstrla, of Round Rock, Texas, as well as many nieces and nephews who were special to him. Joe Pat and Susie were graduates of North Texas State University (UNT), and afterwards served in VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) working in underserved neighborhoods in Salt Lake City. He earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Utah. Most of his career was spent serving others while working for the Texas Rehabilitation Commission.
Joe Pat thought of himself foremost as a singer-songwriter. He always had his guitar with him, he loved to share his original songs and music, always with a smile and a story to tell. He left a lasting impression on his many fans and friends in the Texas music community. Joe Pat played all over Texas, from the woods of the east to the deserts of the west, and from the Gulf Coast to the Red River, and many of his devoted fans followed him to far-off places to hear him perform. Dan's Silverleaf, in Denton, was his beloved home base, where his regular happy-hour shows with The Industrial Street Jug Band were legendary; he loved the challenge of passing the hat for tips. He has left us with an extensive music catalog that will be enjoyed for years to come.
We will have a celebration of his life when it is safe to do so, and Memorial donations may be made to http://www.knon.org/ for Texas Renegade Radio programs, or to Denton Music and Arts Collaborative at http://dmacdenton.org/. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 3, 2020