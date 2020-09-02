1/1
Joe Ronald Snider
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Ronald Snider

Joe Ronald Snider, 72, of Denton, Texas passed away on August 10, 2020 in Denton. He was born on December 4, 1948 in Denton to Kenneth and Doris Snider. He graduated Denton High School and received his Bachelors at the University of North Texas. He was a Vietnam Veteran and received a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service during that time.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Snider, daughters, Jamie Lee McCormick and husband Ian of Denton, Bailey Ward and husband Drew of Chico, grandchildren, Lang McCormick, Chase Ward, Luke McCormick, Levi McCormick and Gracelyn Ward and Sister Sue Sirman. He is preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Doris Snider, sister Paula Kay Edwards and brother Kenneth Don Snider.

We hope to have a celebration of life in a year, at a time we hope to give freely the hugs needed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 27, 2020
RIP My friend
Jim Griffin
Friend
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved