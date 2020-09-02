Joe Ronald Snider



Joe Ronald Snider, 72, of Denton, Texas passed away on August 10, 2020 in Denton. He was born on December 4, 1948 in Denton to Kenneth and Doris Snider. He graduated Denton High School and received his Bachelors at the University of North Texas. He was a Vietnam Veteran and received a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service during that time.



He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Snider, daughters, Jamie Lee McCormick and husband Ian of Denton, Bailey Ward and husband Drew of Chico, grandchildren, Lang McCormick, Chase Ward, Luke McCormick, Levi McCormick and Gracelyn Ward and Sister Sue Sirman. He is preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Doris Snider, sister Paula Kay Edwards and brother Kenneth Don Snider.



We hope to have a celebration of life in a year, at a time we hope to give freely the hugs needed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store