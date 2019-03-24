Home

Joe Tyler, 64 of Hickory Creek, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm.

Joe was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 4, 1954 son of the late Terrel Tyler Sr. and wife Mary Tyler. He grew up in Beaumont, Texas. Thanks in a large part to the influence of his late uncle Bob Tyler Joe became involved in music at a very young age. In 1967 he started playing bass guitar in a local band. A gifted musician and singer he performed with numerous bands over the years. In 1994 he joined Dempsey Crenshaw to form the Dallas based rhythm and blues band Shame Shame.

He is survived by his wife Joan, his son Stacy and grandson Mason, sisters Judy Watson and husband Larry, Linda King and husband Glen and a brother Terrel Tyler Jr. and wife Becky as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
