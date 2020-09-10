Joel T. Robertson
Joel T. Robertson, 84, of Denton, died Monday. September 7, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Denton.
Mr. Robertson was born on November 12, 1935 in Westbrook, TX to J.T. Robertson and Coldean Board. He was married to Kathryn Hilliard-Kerksieck on January 27, 2000 in Denton. Joel retired from the Navy after twenty-one years of service and went to work for General Motors where he worked as a Powerhouse Engineer for forty-two years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Elks Lodge, and the VFW.
He is survived by his wife Kathryn Robertson of Denton and many family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park.
