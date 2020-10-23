1/1
John Allen Ellingwood Jr.
1974 - 2020
John Allen Ellingwood Jr. passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born in Stockton, CA on April 19, 1974. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1989. John relocated with family to Sanger TX in 2001 where he met and married Tina Johnson in 2002. He became the proud father of his son, Jake Allen Ellingwood in 2003.

Family members left to cherish his memory are his son, Jake, Sisters, Roxanne and husband Keith Holmes, Sr, Crystal and hsuband, Keith Wojciechowski, 4 uncles, 4 nephews, 3 nieces, 2 aunts and many cousins.

John was preceded in death by his dad, John and his mom, Pam, his grandparents and 2 uncles.

John will be deeply missed!

Romans 6:23 â€" For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
