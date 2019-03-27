John Burr Shrader Jr.



John Burr Shrader Jr., 94, of Denton passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019. John was born in Denton, TX on December 29, 1924 the son and only child of John Burr Shrader Sr. and Eula Victoria Johnson Shrader. He married Patsy Ruth Crisp on August 31, 1947 in Oklahoma City. John is survived by his son John B. Shrader III and wife Leslie of Denton.



He was a veteran of World War II and discharged as a Sergeant in The Army Corps of Engineers in 1946. He served in campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, and the Rhineland. When he returned after the war, he attended the Southwest Institute of Technology in Weatherford, OK and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in Norman with a pharmacy degree as a 3 rd generation pharmacist. He joined his father and uncle in 1948 as co-owner of Shrader's Pharmacy on the west side of the Denton Square. The pharmacy was a mainstay on the squarefor over 50 years until John retired in 1998.



He also was a member of the Denton Masonic Lodge, the Denton Rotary Club, the Denton Jaycees, and the American Legion Post 71. In 2017, he was awarded a Certificate of Continuous Membership for 70 years of faithful dedication to American Legion Post 71 in Denton. John was also a long time member of The First Baptist Church of Denton. He was a past president of Denton United Way and a supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. For many years John enjoyed serving as a BBQ judge for cook-offs in and around the area. He was a daily participant at the Senior Center and enjoyed the weekly dances, movie night, and served as a Board member there as well. As many of you will remember, he was an accomplished whistler!



He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years and his parents. The family would like to thank Brookdale North and Brookdale Hospice for their kind and professional service during the last few years of John's life.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday March 29, 2019 at the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel, 705 N. Locust, with Rev. Buddy Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. A visitation will take place on Friday from 1:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the following charities:Boys State Program or the Leadership and Citizenship Training Program c/o American Legion Post 71- P.O. Box 1043, Denton, TX 76202. Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home 909 Greenlee St. Denton, TX 76201.



